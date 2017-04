AIRBAG CONCERNS LEAD TO VEHICLE RECALLS A number of recalls have been advised for certain models of Audi, BMW and Volkswagen cars, due to concerns over airbags. Details are being listed on the recall page on the website for the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission – that’s www.consumerhelp.ie Customers affected by the recall can arrange a refit with their authorised dealer. You can also contact Audi, BMW or Volkswagen directly for further details.

