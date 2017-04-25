ANGER AT THE HEALTH MINISTER OVER BAD REACTION TO HPV VACCINE

Concern has been raised about the number of teenage girls who are having a bad reaction to the HPV vaccine.
The vaccine was brought in in 2011 to help prevent cervical cancer.
A number of teenagers have developed chronic symptoms following the vaccine some effected worse than others.
There has been a call for Minister for Health Simon Harris to review the administration of this vaccine.
Sean Wynne from the Teachers Union of Ireland says its unfair that teenage girls are left confused over this matter.
