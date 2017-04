A 14-year-old boy’s appeared in court in the north, charged with trying to buy a sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition. The teenager was arrested in Coleraine, Co Derry on Thursday. Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he may have planned to intimidate someone, after using the “dark web” to try to get the weapon. The boy’s been released on bail to appear in court again later this month.

