Bus Eireann Peace Talks Continue

Management and unions at Bus Éireann are meeting again today to try and resolve the dispute. Strike action at the company is now in its 16th day – which is affecting tens of thousands of commuters. Hours of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission have so far failed to see any deal reached over plans to implement cost cutting measures. Management claims the measures are necessary to secure the viability of the business. Unions and staff have also been criticizing the Transport Minister Shane Ross for what they describe as a ‘lack of action’ in their dispute. It’s hoped a conclusion can be reached at today’s talks.

