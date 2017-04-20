CAMPAIGNERS ORGANISE PROTEST AGAINST MATERNITY HOSPITAL OWNERSHIP

Protesters opposed to nuns owning the new national maternity hospital will gather outside the Department of Health this lunchtime.
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to try to block The Sisters of Charity from taking charge.
Health Minister Simon Harris has promised the facility won’t be influenced by Catholic values, but campaigners say their failure to compensate abuse victims should prevent their involvement.
The hospital will be built on land which is owned by the group beside St Vincent’s Hospital.
Advertisement