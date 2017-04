CHINA CALLS ON US AND NORTH KOREA TO ‘STEP BACK’ North Korea says the US will face retaliation unless it ends its “military hysteria.” China has told both to back down – warning ‘war could break out at any point’. North Korea has NOT carried out a nuclear missile test as many had predicted – but it HAS put on a show of military strength with a demonstration of new military hardware to mark the birth of the country’s founder.

