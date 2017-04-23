CITIZENS ASSEMBLY VOTES ON ABORTION LAW CHANGES The Citizens’ Assembly has added ‘socio-economic reasons’ to a ballot paper which outlines cases in which abortion might be legalised. The draft ballot originally gave eight possible grounds for abortion, including access to terminations “on request”. It’s now been increased to thirteen. The vote is aimed at giving a detailed recommendation to the Oireachtas about the cases when abortion should be available. Yesterday, members decided that our abortion laws should be changed, and that the Oireachtas should legislate on the issue. The citizens will vote on the final ballot later this afternoon.

