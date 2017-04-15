COAST GUARD TO CONTINUE SEARCH FOR MISSING R116 CREWMEN The Irish Coast Guard has vowed that searches will continue for the missing crew members from Rescue 116. This Easter, marks the one-month anniversary of the crash, and a statement posted on the Irish Coast Guard website says ‘we will not leave you, help is on the way’. Yesterday an interim report recommended that route guides used by search and rescue helicopters be reviewed, following revelations that the warning system did not have data related to Blackrock Island where the helicopter crashed.

