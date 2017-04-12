DAVY HAS UNLOCKED OUR POTENTIAL – O’KEEFFE

Wexford hurling is responding to the management skills of Davy Fitzgerald but the unlocked potential was always there.

The views of Wexford defender Diarmuid OKeeffe as the team prepares for the clash with All Ireland champions Tipperary on Sunday next.

In an interview in this mornings newspapers, the secondary teacher at Saint Peters College in Dunboyne County Meath said the Model County always had the players, and it was a question of harnessing their abilities which Davy Fitzgerald is doing.

Wexford are yet to lose in the league this year and would face either Limerick or Galway, two teams they’ve already beaten, in the league final should they overcome Tipperary.

