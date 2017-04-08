Dublin Protest Over Water Charges

A protest got underway in Dublin this afternoon calling for the abolition of water charges and for a referendum to be held on the issue. Campaigners want the Government to implement this week’s report by the Oireachtas Committee on Water which proposes scraping water charges, allows for refunds and ends mandatory metering. The Committee is due to vote on the report next Tuesday, although Minister Simon Coveney has said he will refuse to introduce legislation that doesn’t allow for sanctions on those who waste water. Right2Water say the battle has not yet been won and they wanted people to take to the streets and urge politicians to end charges for good:

