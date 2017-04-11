ENNISCORTHY WATERWORKS TO RECEIVE MAJOR UPGRADE

The contract for the multi million euro upgrade of Enniscorthy waterworks has been signed.
Work on the project is set to begin almost immediately.
€16.5 million is to be put aside to help bring up the standard of the wastewater treatment plant in the town.
The works will see the current plant at Killagoley decommissioned allowing for upgrades on the Enniscorthy plant.
The works will help facilitate further population growth in the town for the future.
The project is expected to take up to 2 years to complete.
Local TDs Paul Kehoe and James Browne have both welcomed the announcement.
