EU BREXIT TALKS END WITH AGREEMENT ON IRISH SPECIAL CASE The Taoiseach says the Brexit guidelines agreed by EU leaders clearly recognise the unique and specific challenges faced by Ireland. Speaking after yesterday’s summit meeting in Brussels, Enda Kenny says it’s a huge endorsement of the Government’s approach, which involved more than 400 meetings at political and official level over the past ten months. He says the guidelines appreciate Ireland’s need to avoid a hard border, to protect the Common Travel Area and to maintain the benefits and commitments of the Peace Process. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May says Brussels is going to take a “tough” approach in the Brexit negotiations. EU leaders say the UK must negotiate its exit from the union – before beginning talks on trade and Mrs. May said that stance means she needs a strong mandate from voters in the UK election

