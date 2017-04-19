FATHER HIGHLIGHTS WHAT LIFE IS LIKE WITH A 2 YEAR OLD SCOLIOSIS SUFFERER

A county Louth father has described what life is like for his 2 year old son, who suffers from scoliosis, and is waiting to see a specialist.

Noah Doyle was diagnosed shortly after he was born, but he’s still waiting for an appointment – and he has no idea when that could be.

His dad says the curvature of his spine is so bad, it can cause multiple episodes a day where he screams uncontrollably in pain.

Adam Doyle says all they’re looking for is an appointment, not expensive drugs or treatment, and he never considered appealing to the government for anything before.

