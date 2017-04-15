FF CALL ON GOVERNMENT TO SAVE RURAL POST OFFICES Fianna Fáil has called on the government to fund struggling post offices in exchange for the provision of services like motor tax and medical card applications. An Post said this week that 265 offices around the country could face closure, although other estimates suggest that as many as 600 post offices are at risk. Members of the Irish Postmasters’ Union protested outside the Taoiseach’s office in Castlebar last week saying they will resist any attempted closures.

