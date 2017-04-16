FG BACK ON TOP IN LATEST POLL Fine Gael has returned to being the most popular party in the country. The latest opinion poll carried out by The Sunday Times shows the party gained 7 points to move to 29 percent, with Fianna Fail just one behind – unchanged on 28 . Sinn Féin dropped five to 18, Labour and the Independent Alliance are both down one to 5. The Behaviour and Attitude Poll was carried out between March 30th and April 11th – when the water charges debate, Garda scandals and Bus Eireann strike were dominating.

