FINE GAEL IS THE FARMERS PARTY – SURVEY

Fine Gael is the farmers’ party of choice, according to a new survey.
Website FarmIreland.ie found that almost a third of farmers would vote Fine Gael in a general election.
The second most popular party is Fianna Fail, with 25 percent of their votes, however 22 percent didn’t know who they’d back.
Researchers spoke to a thousand people face-to-face and also asked how far they’d go to protect themselves.
40 percent of farmers said they kept a gun in their house, while 72 percent said they’d use it to defend themselves.
