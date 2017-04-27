FITZGERALD TO MEET ATTORNEY GENERAL OVER POSSIBLE KENNEALLY INQUIRY

The Minister for Justice is to consult with the Attorney General about setting up an inquiry into the case of convicted pedophile Bill Kenneally.
The Waterford sports coach was sentenced to fourteen years at the Circuit Criminal Court in February 2016 after pleading guilty to ten sample counts of indecent assault on ten boys between 1984 and 1987.
Six of Kenneally’s victims have lobbied for a public inquiry after it emerged during the sentencing hearing that Gardai in Waterford were aware of a complaint of sex abuse against him back in 1987.
Advertisement