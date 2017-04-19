FURLONG NAMED IN STRONG LINEUP FOR THE LIONS

Tadgh Furlong has become only the second Wexford man to be named in the Lions team ever.
The front row follows in the footsteps of Gordon D’Arcy in being selected for the squad
He’ll be joined by 10 other Irish players including Peter O’Mahony and Robbie Henshaw in the side that will travel to New Zealand this year.
The team will be lead by Wales’ Sam Warburton.
England will be the best represented of the four nations with 16 players, Wales with 12 Ireland have 11 while Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg will represent Scotland.
