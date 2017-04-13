GARDAI RENEW APPEAL FOR MISSING WEXFORD WOMAN FIONA SINNOTT

Gardaí investigating the cold case disappearance of Fiona Sinnott – over 19 years ago, have renewed their appeal for information.
The 19 year old was last seen leaving Butler’s pub in Broadway at midnight on the 8th of February 1998.
Earlier this year forensic equipment was brought in to compare DNA in her home with a criminal database.
Now detectives say they are ‘actively progressing the investigation’ and would like to speak to four people who were seen on the road where Fiona disappeared – the three men and one woman have never come forward to authorities.
The Gardai would welcome any new information to advance their investigations.
