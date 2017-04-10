GARDAI RENEW APPEAL FOR WITNESSES TO NEW ROSS CRASH

Gardai in New Ross are appealing for witnesses following a road collision last month.
A man in his early 20’s was airlfited to Cork Regional Hospital with serious injuries and he remains in a serious condition following the incident.
The collision occurred on the N30 just south of Corcoran’s Cross heading into New Ross just before 5pm on Wednesday the 22nd of March.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen a red Citroen Saxo in the area to contact them confidentially on 051-426030.
