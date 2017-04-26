GROWING INTEREST IN PROPOSED LIMERICK TO ROSSLARE MOTORWAY

There is growing interest in improving connectivity between the mid west and the south east of the country.
Government planners are set to set to examine the option of a motorway stretching from Limerick to Rosslare.
It comes from efforts to provide a motorway first between Cork and Limerick.
Planners are now looking at an M8 Dublin Cork motorway spur from Cahir to Limerick to connect the two cities.
This in turn could lead to an extension of this motorway spur eastwards replacing the current N24 and eventually ending in a motorway from the west to Rosslare.
Advertisement