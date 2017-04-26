HARRIS TO MEET MATERNITY HOSPITAL BOARD TO SORT OUT RELIGIOUS ROW

The Health Minister says he’s as determined as ever to get the new National Maternity Hospital over the line.
The board is due to meet this evening amid ongoing debate on the location and running of the facility.
Simon Harris is now calling for a period of calm to allow the boards of both hospitals to meet, and says he’ll be meeting both in the coming weeks.
He also says he’ll come back to Cabinet and the Oireachtas Health Committee afterwards with updates.
Speaking outside government buildings a short time ago, Minister Harris said it’s crucial the project goes ahead.
