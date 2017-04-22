HOUSING CONSTRUCTION SUFFERING DUE TO LACK OF BUILDERS Concern is being raised about a lack of qualified builders in the construction industry. According to census figures released this week less than 10,000 properties have been added to Ireland’s housing stock over the past five years. The report also found that home ownership is at its lowest level since 1971 while most people can’t afford to own a home until they’re over 35. But the Construction Industry Federation says there aren’t enough builders available to address the issue.

