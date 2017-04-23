HOWLIN: NO CHURCH ROLE IN MATERNITY HOSPITAL The Labour Party leader says he’s not surprised at comments by a Catholic bishop insisting the Sisters of Charity would have to obey the rules of the church if they become owners of the new national maternity hospital. The Bishop of Elphin has told the Sunday Times that public funding does not change the responsibility of a Catholic organisation to adhere to church teaching. Speaking at the end of his party’s national conference in Wexford town, Brendan Howlin says the Government needs to ensure State ownership of the new hospital on the proposed St. Vincent’s site or move it.

