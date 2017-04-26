IRISH PEOPLE SPEND 10 HOURS TRANSPORTING EVERY WEEK

New research reveals the Irish spend almost 10 hours on the move during the working week.
The majority of our everyday journeys are made in a car, as nearly half of us find it hard to use public transport close to home.
We mainly drive to work or college, pick up our groceries and bring our kids to activities.
The stats were complied by Ipsos and the Boston Consulting Group who compared Irish habits with our European neighbours.
Spokesman Damien Loscher says we’re lagging behind when it comes to public transport use.
