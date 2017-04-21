LABOUR ON ‘ELECTION READY MODE’ – HOWLIN

The Labour party is gathering in Wexford today for the start of its annual conference
It comes as the party’s support drops to six per cent after losing thirty seats in last years general election.
Up to one thousand delegates are due to vote on a new constitution and will select SIPTU President Jack O’Connor as the party’s new chairperson.
It is Brendan Howlin’s first conference since being elected leader a year ago.
He says his party will be ready for an election this year if one is called.
