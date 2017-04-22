LABOUR WANTS TO SEE DEAL OVER MATERNITY HOSPITAL Labour’s calling on the health minister to publish the deal with the Sisters of Charity in relation to the proposed national maternity hospital. There’s continuing controversy after it emerged the state is to hand over ownership of the facility to the St. Vincent’s hospital group. The board of the company said in a statement last night it was reviewing the deal – leading to speculation it may pull-out of the arrangement. Protests against the government decision are taking place across the country this afternoon, while Labour’s passed three emergency motions at its national conference in Wexford, including calling for a compulsory purchase order of the Dublin site.

