MAN BEHIND LAST NIGHT’S PARIS ATTACK BELIEVED TO BE FRENCH CITIZEN

One of the attackers behind last night’s Paris shooting is believed to be a 39 year old French citizen.
Karim Cheurfi, who was shot dead in the incident, had been previously convicted of attempted murder in 2003 after a shooting incident against police.
A police officer was shot dead and three other people hurt on the Champs-Elysees last night and a gun and knives have since been found in the attacker’s car.
A second suspect has handed himself in to a police station in Antwerp, Belgium.
Islamic State says it was behind the attack.
