MANY THREATS TO TOURIST INDUSTRY SAYS TOURISM IRELAND Brexit, terrorism and even US President Donald Trump are seen as potential problems for Irish Tourism. Tourism Ireland says by the end of 2016, we welcomed approximately 10.5 million overseas visitors, delivering revenue in excess of € 5.5 billion euro. But tourism workers and industry leaders say 2017 has brought new challenges. Tourist company bosses say we need to do more to manage trade in peak times and drive trade off season.

