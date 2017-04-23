Mary Harney Calls Govt Leaks ‘sabotage’

South East Radio News

MARY HARNEY CALLS GOVT LEAKS ‘SABOTAGE’ A former Tánaiste is raising concerns about the impact of leaks on the workings of Government. Mary Harney has told a gathering in Kerry this weekend that anyone involved in the leaking of material is involved in a gross act of possible sabotage. She was discussing a recent incident when parts of the National Broadband plan were made public – without the knowledge of the Minister for Communications. In a rare public appearance at the Women in Media Conference the former Progressive Democrat leader says the problem will lead to bad decision making at cabinet.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone