MARY HARNEY CALLS GOVT LEAKS ‘SABOTAGE’ A former Tánaiste is raising concerns about the impact of leaks on the workings of Government. Mary Harney has told a gathering in Kerry this weekend that anyone involved in the leaking of material is involved in a gross act of possible sabotage. She was discussing a recent incident when parts of the National Broadband plan were made public – without the knowledge of the Minister for Communications. In a rare public appearance at the Women in Media Conference the former Progressive Democrat leader says the problem will lead to bad decision making at cabinet.

