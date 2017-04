More than 120 boats are taking part in a major search along the West Coast for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby. The helicopter crashed over three weeks ago off the Mayo coast. The RNLI, Coastguard and Naval service will take advantage of today’s good weather to search both land and sea from Donegal to Achill Island. Search teams will also be looking for debris from the helicopter.

