MASSIVE UNDERSEA SEARCH FOR MISSING RESCUE 116 CREWMEN Up to 160 divers are taking part in what’s thought to be the biggest underwater search operation in the history of the state. The dive teams are searching the sea around Blackrock Island off the North Mayo Coast, where the Rescue 116 helicopter crashed. They’re trying to locate missing crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith. The crash also claimed the lives of Captains Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy, whose bodies were recovered.

Share this article....