MATERNITY HOSPITAL OWNERSHIP IS NOT THE ISSUE – DR HARTY

The Chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee says it’s not important who owns the new national maternity hospital.
Doctor Micheál Harty says what matters is what happens inside.
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to block the Sisters of Charity from owning the Dublin hospital when it opens in four years time.
The Health Minister has promised the nuns won’t have any say over medical decisions despite their ability to appoint members of the board.
While Doctor Harty claims the ownership row is unimportant.
