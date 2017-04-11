NEW LICENCE THAT COVERS ALL MEDIA DEVICES COULD GO BEFORE OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE

The idea of a new TV licence, to cover all media devices, could be handed to an Oireachtas committee to work on.
Communications Minister Denis Naughten is to discuss the proposal with cabinet colleagues this morning.
The revamped system would mean everything from a smartphone to a laptop, as well as the traditional TV set, would need a licence, but only one of those would be needed per household.
Culture Editor at the Irish Times Hugh Linehan says the system is up against a fast-changing environment.
Advertisement