NORTH KOREA MISSILE LAUNCH FAILS US and South Korean officials say North Korea’s tried to launch a missile from its east coast. It’s believed it failed – with reports it blew up “almost immediately” after it was fired. The UK Government says it’s “concerned” and “monitoring the situation closely”. Donald Trump has been informed – and US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia.

