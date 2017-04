PLAN TO PROVIDE SINGLE-TIER HEALTH SERVICE IN 10 YEARS A report due out next month recommends free GP care for everyone, an end to public hospital charges and lower prescription charges. The draft document by the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare sets out a ten-year-plan aimed at delivering a ‘single-tier’ health system to outlive any changes in government. It includes plans for legislation to limit waiting lists for hospital operations to a maximum of 12 weeks.

Share this article....