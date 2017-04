RENOWNED MOUNTAINEER FOUND DEAD One of the world’s top climbers has died on Mount Everest. 40 year old Ueli Steck was preparing to reach the world’s highest peak without oxygen, for a third time. Known to fans as “the Swiss machine”, Steck climbed all 82 of the highest peaks in the Alps in just two months in 2015. He also set a record for scaling the notorious north face of the Eiger mountain in less than three hours.

