REPORT TO BE PREPARED AFTER CITIZENS ASSEMBLY SAY 8TH AMENDMENT MUST BE REPLACED

A report is to be prepared for an Oireachtas committee as they go about replacing the 8th Amendment.
The Pro-Life campaign say they don’t accept there is a need for a referendum on the issue.
They’ve called the process of the Citizens’ Assembly a ‘shambles’.
Cora Sherlock from the group says changing the laws will be the start of abortion on demand.
Meanwhile, pro choice groups have called the work done by the Assembly a step in the right direction.
Ailbhe Smyth from the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment says it was a clear message.
Ms Justice Mary Laffoy will now prepare a report from the Assembly she chaired for the Oireachtas, which must be delivered by the end of June.
