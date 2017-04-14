ROUTE GUIDES FOR RESCUE HELICOPTERS SHOULD BE REVIEWED – RESCUE 116 REPORT

A report into the Rescue 116 helicopter crash has recommended there should be a review of route guides in use by search and rescue helicopters in Ireland.
It follows confirmation that the aircraft warning system did NOT have data related to Blackrock Island, where the helicopter crashed.
The initial report from the Air Accident Investigation unit is analysing data from the blackbox flight recorder.
The analysis revealed that the last words spoken by the crew were “We’re gone” before the tape cuts off.
