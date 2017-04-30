ROW CONTINUES OVER CHIDRENS HOSPITAL OWNERSHIP Kieran Mulvey, the man who brokered agreement between the National Maternity Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital says a “creative solution” can still be found to resolve the row over the ownership of the new facility. The row erupted after it emerged the Sisters of Charity will own the new facility, which is to be located on the site at St Vincent’s in South Dublin. Meanwhile a RED C opinion poll out today indicates the row doesn’t appear to have affected the government’s popularity. Fianna Fail is up two points to 28 per cent, with Fine Gael unchanged on 24. Sinn Fein are up one point to 18 – the Independents are down three to 10 – Labour are unchanged on 6, while Solidarity People Before Profit and the Social Democrats are on four per cent.

Share this article....