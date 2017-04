SECURITY TIGHT FOR FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION There’s tight security at polling stations around France today as the country votes for a new president. Tensions are high after Thursday’s terror attack in Paris – in which a policeman was shot dead. The election is the too close to call, with 11 candidates vying to reach a run-off vote. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron are favourites to make it through to the second round.

