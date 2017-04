SHORE SEARCHES FOR MISSING HELICOPTER CREWMEN Shoreline searches are taking place again today for the missing crewmen from Rescue helicopter 116. Yesterday saw the largest sea search in the history of the state as over 100 boats joined Naval services, the RNLI and the Coastguard. There’s still no trace of Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby, despite that massive effort off the coast from Mayo up to Donegal.

