SOUTH EAST RNLI TRIBUTE TO RESCUE 116 CREW An RNLI tribute will take place here in the South East for the crew of Rescue 116 today. Dunmore East, Tramore, Fethard and Kilmore Quay lifeboats along with Dunmore East Coast Guard will set sail together at 2pm to lay a wreath for the missing crewmen – four flares will be set off – and a minute’s silence observed – while Rescue 117 flies overhead. This Easter, marks the one-month anniversary of the tragic Coast Guard rescue crash, off the county Mayo coast.

