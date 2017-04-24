The Garda Representative Association is calling for an audit on the number and nature of assaults on members of the force. It comes as the annual conference of the GRA, which represents over 10,500 rank-and-file Gardaí, gets underway in Galway this evening. Among the motions for discussion over the next two days include garda safety, firearms training and the freedom to grow a beard. The president of the GRA Ciaran O’Neill says he’s concerned about the number of gardaí being assaulted: >*

Share this article....