The head of the Oireachtas Health Committee says he believes there’s still a window of opportunity to save the deal, which will see the new National Maternity Hospital, developed on a site at St Vincent’s. The land is owned by the Sisters of Charity, but the project is currently under review amid controversy over the involvement of the religious order. Current plans have the 300 million euro facility located on the site of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. Clare TD, Dr Michael Harty, is also the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Health: >*

Share this article....