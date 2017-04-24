The judge in the trial of seven men accused of falsely imprisoning the former Tánaiste Joan Burton has asked potential jurors to consult their consciences if they’ve been active in campaigns for or against water charges. Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others, including two Solidarity Councillors, have pleaded NOT guilty to the charge which is alleged to have happened in Jobstown in Dublin in November 2014. They also deny the same charge against her adviser Karen O’Connell. The prosecution is due to open its case tomorrow.

