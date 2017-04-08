Two Arrested Over Gun Attack On Dublin Pensioner

Two men have been arrested in connection with a gun attack on a 77-year-old woman in Dublin. The 77 year old was shot in the leg by a lone gunman who knocked on her door on Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Monkstown on Thursday night. The man is described as being of average height and may have had a beard and wore a hat or hood on his head and was dressed in dark clothing. Following searches in North and South Dublin this morning – two men – aged 29 and 31 – were arrested. They’re being held at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

