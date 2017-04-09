U.S. STEPS UP MILITARY PRESENCE NEAR NORTH KOREA The US military has ordered a navy strike group to move towards the Korean peninsula, amid growing concerns about North Korea’s missile programme. The battle group is making its way from Singapore toward the western Pacific Ocean. In a significant advance to its weapons programme, the North Korean regime tested a liquid-fuelled ballistic missile earlier this month. President Trump has said the US is prepared to act alone to deal with the nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

