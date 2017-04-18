UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE SOUTH EAST STANDS AT 9.4%

News Desk News

Figures published today show unemployment in the south east standing 9.4% well above the national average of 6.7%

At the height of the recession in 2011 it was also the highest in the country at over 19%.

However in the past five years unemployment here has fallen by 51% but still remains stubbornly high.

Following a query posed by the Irish Independent, the Department of Jobs and Enterprise said just over half the jobs which it had hoped to create in the region in a plan announced two years ago had been realised.

The region comprises of Wexford, Waterford, South Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone