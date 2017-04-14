US DROP ‘MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS’ IN AFGHANISTAN ATTACK

Witnesses say they could feel the ground shaking after the US dropped what’s known as “the mother of all bombs” on Afghanistan.
36 Islamic State militants were killed by the explosion on caves in the east of the country.
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karsai has gone on Twitter to condemn the 11 ton bomb saying his country should not be used as a testing ground for American’s weapons.
General Jack Keane – a former vice chief of staff for the US Army – says it shows America’s military strength.
